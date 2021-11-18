Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades Spotted

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 118 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 49.15% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50.85% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $782,012.00 and 108, calls, for a total amount of $8,105,685.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $200.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $165.00 $451.9K 103 459 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/31/21 $155.00 $377.8K 287 538 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $155.00 $290.7K 22.2K 25.8K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $170.4K 19.5K 10.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $155.00 $165.5K 22.2K 23.7K

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 35,253,643.00, the price of AMD is up 3.83% at $157.14.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Market Perform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Raymond James has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $140.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.0.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $113.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $135.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

