Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FB

A whale with a lot of money to spend has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Meta Platforms.

Looking at options history for Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) we detected 13 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 15.38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 84.62% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $207,400.00 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $619,070.00.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $300.0 to $375.0 for Meta Platforms over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Meta Platforms's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Meta Platforms's whale activity within a strike price range from $300.0 to $375.0 in the last 30 days.

Meta Platforms Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $337.50 $194.3K 1.7K 3.6K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $340.00 $158.4K 18.6K 23.4K FB PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $300.00 $93.4K 3.1K 20 FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $350.00 $75.2K 7.5K 4.4K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $350.00 $65.5K 7.5K 4.0K

Where Is Meta Platforms Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,895,231.00, the price of FB is down -0.36% at $339.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 69 days.

What The Experts Say On Meta Platforms:

Rosenblatt upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $400.0

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $420.0.

Credit Suisse has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $430.0.

Monness, Crespi, Hardt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $460.0.

JMP Securities has decided to maintain their Market Outperform rating on Meta Platforms, which currently sits at a price target of $400.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

