XPeng Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 18, 2021 11:50am   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XPEV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 options trades for XPeng.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 48.15% bullish and 51.85%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $86,715.00, and 26, calls, for a total amount of $1,789,705.00..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $55.0 for XPeng over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for XPeng options trades today is 2193.8 with a total volume of 25,970.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for XPeng's big money trades within a strike price range of $40.0 to $55.0 over the last 30 days.

XPeng Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XPEV CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $330.0K 316 220
XPEV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/26/21 $48.00 $146.7K 1.3K 1.2K
XPEV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $50.00 $132.4K 316 300
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/26/21 $50.00 $100.7K 5.6K 605
XPEV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $88.6K 5.8K 1.8K

Where Is XPeng Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 3,987,869.00, the price of XPEV is down -1.18% at $47.73.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 5 days.

What The Experts Say On XPeng:

  • Bernstein downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $56.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

