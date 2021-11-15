 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Gores Guggenheim Surges On 111M Shares: Can It Hit $20? Options Analysis

Chris Capre , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 3:26pm   Comments
Share:
Gores Guggenheim Surges On 111M Shares: Can It Hit $20? Options Analysis

What Happened: After ripping Friday over 30%, Gores Guggenheim Inc (NASDAQ: GGPI) has clearly generated a lot of attention as it's traded over 112 million shares today, which is more than five times the 10-day average of 20 million shares.

On top of this, options traders have gorged on calls today trading over 299,000 calls and approximately 37,000 puts producing over 337,000 options on the day (image below).

See Also: What's Going On With The Polestar And Gores Guggenheim SPAC?

This is a huge number of options traded since prior to this Monday, there were only 207,000 calls and 47,000 puts (total of 254,000 options). Hence, we've traded over 130% of the total options in one day.

total_option_flows_today_ggpi.png

Why It Matters: Generally when a stock trades over five times its average shares, you'd expect the stock to either be gaining or falling massively. However, the stock is trading right around its cash open price near $14.80, and it can't seem to make strong gains on the day, so what might be the cause of this?

Looking into the options market, it's important to note the stock only has monthly expiries. Thus we have the November expiry this Friday, but the next expiry isn't until Dec. 17. This means options traders holding these front-month expiries will want to "monetize" (i.e. close) those options in profit soon, or be exposed to time decay (theta) for each day they hold until this Friday.

This is important because today alone, option traders produced almost 130,000 calls expiring this Friday (image below).

total_calls_expiring_this_friday_ggpi.png

What's Next: The strongest open interest for the Dec. 17 expiry is between the $10 and $12.5 strikes, while falling off materially for the $15 strike. Thus, once all of the options for this week roll off, the December open interest will start to take over. With the largest concentration between the $10 and $12.5 strikes, this 'suggests' the stock may pull back into that zone before finding support.

If however, the stock is able to close above $15 for this week, you may see option traders roll up their expectations and start to look for options above the $15 strike for December.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GGPI)

Consumer Sentiment Hit a Decade Low Due to Rising Inflation
41 Stocks Moving In Monday's Mid-Day Session
What's Going On With The Polestar And Gores Guggenheim SPAC? Here's The Details
20 Stocks Moving in Monday's Pre-Market Session
70 Biggest Movers From Friday
Why Cramer Says Service Corp Is 'Long-Term Unfortunate Secular Play,' Considers Digital World Acquisition Hard To Analyze
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Options Small Cap Top Stories Markets Movers Trading Ideas

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com