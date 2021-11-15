 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Roblox Whale Trades For November 15
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 15, 2021 12:06pm   Comments
Share:
Roblox Whale Trades For November 15

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Roblox (NYSE:RBLX).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RBLX, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 23 options trades for Roblox.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43.48% bullish and 56.52%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $26,380, and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,190,301..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $135.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Roblox's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Roblox's whale activity within a strike price range from $100.0 to $135.0 in the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
RBLX CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $269.5K 2.5K 1.1K
RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $110.00 $146.8K 2.8K 326
RBLX CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $110.00 $100.8K 3.7K 2.1K
RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $120.00 $55.0K 2.5K 1.5K
RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $120.00 $52.0K 9.6K 8.2K

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 15,426,508, the price of RBLX is down -2.4% at $105.0.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

  • BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $98.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (RBLX)

Roblox's Army of Young Game Creators Doubles Revenue
Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Surges 150 Points; Team Shares Drop
Option Traders On Roblox: Are They Expecting More Gains Post-Earnings Surge?
What's Next For Roblox After Recent Pennant Break?
Mid-Morning Market Update: Markets Rise; AstraZeneca's COVID-19 Vaccine Turns Profitable In Third Quarter
Could Tencent Be The Ultimate Play On Metaverse? Here's What The Company Says
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com