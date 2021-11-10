10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $1100.00 $42.1K 11.3K 58.0K AMZN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $3600.00 $72.4K 6.8K 23.5K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $60.00 $74.5K 34.3K 6.0K BABA PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $162.50 $25.0K 879 2.8K ASO CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $47.00 $155.0K 352 2.5K PRTY CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $5.00 $344.2K 9.9K 2.2K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/19/24 $20.00 $92.1K 18.6K 2.0K DASH CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $227.50 $30.2K 100 1.6K WGO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $75.00 $42.7K 2.4K 1.5K ABNB CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $200.00 $29.5K 5.8K 1.5K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 46 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.1K, with a price of $919.0 per contract. There were 11359 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58061 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. Parties traded 30 contract(s) at a $3600.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $72.4K, with a price of $2415.0 per contract. There were 6812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 23501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 460 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $74.5K, with a price of $162.0 per contract. There were 34330 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6066 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $162.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.0K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 879 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2804 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ASO (NASDAQ:ASO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 16 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1000 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.0K, with a price of $155.0 per contract. There were 352 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PRTY (NYSE:PRTY), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 72 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 1966 contract(s) at a $5.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $344.2K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 9981 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 800 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 190 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $92.1K, with a price of $485.0 per contract. There were 18669 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DASH (NYSE:DASH), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $227.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.2K, with a price of $302.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1666 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For WGO (NYSE:WGO), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 267 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.7K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 2467 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1555 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ABNB (NASDAQ:ABNB), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 9 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $200.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.5K, with a price of $295.0 per contract. There were 5817 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1521 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

