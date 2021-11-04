10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/05/21 $290.00 $77.5K 1.7K 74.1K AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $150.00 $26.5K 32.5K 48.0K MSFT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $335.00 $38.2K 7.0K 30.0K QCOM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $155.00 $35.4K 4.7K 13.4K AMD CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $145.00 $235.7K 10.9K 7.9K MCHP CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $82.50 $175.5K 28 6.1K CSCO CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $58.00 $202.0K 3.8K 4.2K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $35.00 $53.4K 4.8K 3.2K LRCX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $570.00 $365.2K 2.6K 2.0K RELY CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $50.00 $44.0K 1.1K 1.0K

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 102 contract(s) at a $290.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.5K, with a price of $760.0 per contract. There were 1716 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 74155 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 177 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.5K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 32537 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48038 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $335.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $153.0 per contract. There were 7057 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30004 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding QCOM (NASDAQ:QCOM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $355.0 per contract. There were 4761 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13428 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 43 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 449 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.7K, with a price of $525.0 per contract. There were 10969 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7947 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MCHP (NASDAQ:MCHP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 1 day(s) on November 5, 2021. This event was a transfer of 900 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.5K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 28 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6140 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CSCO (NASDAQ:CSCO), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 2000 contract(s) at a $58.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $202.0K, with a price of $101.0 per contract. There were 3868 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4217 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 15 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.4K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 4886 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LRCX (NASDAQ:LRCX), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 78 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 83 contract(s) at a $570.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $365.2K, with a price of $4400.0 per contract. There were 2670 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2040 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RELY (NASDAQ:RELY), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 161 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.0K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 1131 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1043 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.