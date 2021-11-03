10 Health Care Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Health Care sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CVS CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $95.00 $28.0K 9.5K 20.8K CARA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $20.00 $25.2K 2.5K 960 PROG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $1.50 $27.2K 965 456 NVAX PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $43.3K 1.8K 248 ISRG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $350.00 $301.9K 7 141 GILD PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $55.00 $26.6K 2.9K 76 SWAV PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $220.00 $39.4K 74 58 SAVA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/12/21 $38.00 $59.5K 20 34 MRTX CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $160.00 $50.0K 19 26 ICUI CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/20/22 $270.00 $30.0K 0 25

• Regarding CVS (NYSE:CVS), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 2 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $95.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 9539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20810 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CARA (NASDAQ:CARA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 44 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 210 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.2K, with a price of $120.0 per contract. There were 2509 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 960 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PROG (NASDAQ:PROG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 44 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 160 contract(s) at a $1.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 965 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 456 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NVAX (NASDAQ:NVAX), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $1735.0 per contract. There were 1821 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 248 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ISRG (NASDAQ:ISRG), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 807 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 39 contract(s) at a $350.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $301.9K, with a price of $7735.0 per contract. There were 7 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 141 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GILD (NASDAQ:GILD), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 443 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 74 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 2903 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 76 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SWAV (NASDAQ:SWAV), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 16 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.4K, with a price of $789.0 per contract. There were 74 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 58 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SAVA (NASDAQ:SAVA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 34 contract(s) at a $38.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $59.5K, with a price of $1750.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MRTX (NASDAQ:MRTX), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 79 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 25 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 19 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ICUI (NASDAQ:ICUI), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 198 day(s) on May 20, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $270.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.