This Is What Whales Are Betting On Walmart

Benzinga's options scanner just detected over 22 options trades for Walmart (NYSE:WMT) summing a total amount of $1,010,809.

At the same time, our algo caught 2 for a total amount of 86,900.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $180.0 for Walmart over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Walmart options trades today is 4222.67 with a total volume of 7,073.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Walmart's big money trades within a strike price range of $130.0 to $180.0 over the last 30 days.

Walmart Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WMT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $431.5K 8.9K 1.5K WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $180.00 $226.5K 8.9K 1.9K WMT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $155.00 $111.6K 10.8K 783 WMT PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $150.00 $52.4K 476 50 WMT CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/12/21 $147.00 $42.3K 687 139

Where Is Walmart Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,618,438, the price of WMT is down -0.02% at $149.76.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days.

What The Experts Say On Walmart:

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Walmart, which currently sits at a price target of $196.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

