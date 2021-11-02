 Skip to main content

Bank of America Whale Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
November 02, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Bank of America.

Looking at options history for Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) we detected 30 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 46.67% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 53.33% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 8 are puts, for a total amount of $528,379 and 22, calls, for a total amount of $1,321,133.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $28.0 to $65.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $28.0 to $65.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
BAC CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $65.00 $238.0K 574 1.0K
BAC PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/19/24 $50.00 $180.0K 536 20
BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $47.00 $108.1K 11.8K 267
BAC CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $50.00 $106.7K 61.3K 2.3K
BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $28.00 $106.4K 31.7K 83

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 16,820,918, the price of BAC is up 0.68% at $48.17.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 77 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

