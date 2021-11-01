Check Out What Whales Are Doing With PFE

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 15 uncommon options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 26.67% bullish and 73.33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $402,172, and 9 are calls, for a total amount of $468,127.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $38.0 to $55.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $38.0 to $55.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $55.00 $118.5K 9.4K 107 PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $45.00 $104.3K 12.1K 514 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $46.00 $85.9K 1.2K 254 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/12/21 $44.00 $81.9K 4.7K 1.8K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $46.00 $62.4K 1.2K 1.1K

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,490,373, the price of PFE is down -0.14% at $43.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 1 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.