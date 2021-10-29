Looking At Roblox's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Roblox.

Looking at options history for Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $75,880 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $313,935.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $100.0 for Roblox over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Roblox options trades today is 2564.9 with a total volume of 11,803.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Roblox's big money trades within a strike price range of $35.0 to $100.0 over the last 30 days.

Roblox Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $75.5K 3.5K 1.1K RBLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $85.00 $52.4K 3.6K 185 RBLX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $85.00 $44.8K 177 27 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $100.00 $38.9K 2.5K 132 RBLX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/05/21 $84.00 $37.6K 3.0K 4.0K

Where Is Roblox Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,641,988, the price of RBLX is up 1.09% at $83.65.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 57 days.

What The Experts Say On Roblox:

BTIG downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $98.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.