10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume LIDR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $6.00 $26.0K 1.6K 6.9K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $250.00 $46.6K 8.8K 3.0K PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $255.00 $235.0K 3.7K 2.1K MSFT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $280.00 $70.3K 7.8K 1.0K AAPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $130.00 $42.4K 71.6K 353 AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $111.00 $27.3K 938 125 V CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $220.00 $131.6K 2.7K 104 AMAT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $120.00 $49.5K 2.1K 84 INTU CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $540.00 $52.0K 56 26 MSTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $520.00 $50.0K 26 25

• For LIDR (NASDAQ:LIDR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 9 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 1614 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6998 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 52 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 35 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.6K, with a price of $1334.0 per contract. There were 8813 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3065 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 24 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $255.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 45 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $235.0K, with a price of $470.0 per contract. There were 3782 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $70.3K, with a price of $233.0 per contract. There were 7854 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1041 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.4K, with a price of $2120.0 per contract. There were 71622 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 353 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 20 contract(s) at a $111.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $1366.0 per contract. There were 938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 52 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 82 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $131.6K, with a price of $1605.0 per contract. There were 2736 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 104 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMAT (NASDAQ:AMAT), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 234 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 55 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $49.5K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 2106 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 84 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INTU (NASDAQ:INTU), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 170 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 6 contract(s) at a $540.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $8682.0 per contract. There were 56 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 26 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSTR (NASDAQ:MSTR), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 25 contract(s) at a $520.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.0K, with a price of $2000.0 per contract. There were 26 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 25 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.