10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $1100.00 $35.1K 27.8K 174.9K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $6.00 $105.9K 28.5K 2.1K TJX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/26/21 $69.00 $125.1K 15 1.7K XPEV CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $47.00 $26.7K 2.6K 817 BALY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/18/22 $45.00 $45.0K 553 788 BABA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $150.00 $258.7K 36.2K 733 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $10.00 $63.3K 86.5K 504 AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $3380.00 $25.5K 580 473 SBUX PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $110.00 $37.7K 3.0K 305 SIX PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $47.50 $71.7K 432 156

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 3 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 38 contract(s) at a $1100.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.1K, with a price of $920.0 per contract. There were 27805 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 174945 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 170 day(s) on April 14, 2022. Parties traded 898 contract(s) at a $6.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $105.9K, with a price of $118.0 per contract. There were 28519 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2136 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TJX (NYSE:TJX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 31 day(s) on November 26, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1715 contract(s) at a $69.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $125.1K, with a price of $73.0 per contract. There were 15 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1717 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 24 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.7K, with a price of $267.0 per contract. There were 2631 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 817 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BALY (NYSE:BALY), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 115 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 50 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $45.0K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 553 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 788 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 450 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $258.7K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 36296 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 733 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For F (NYSE:F), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 451 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 99 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.3K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 86551 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 504 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 3 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $3380.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.5K, with a price of $6380.0 per contract. There were 580 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 473 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SBUX (NASDAQ:SBUX), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 234 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.7K, with a price of $755.0 per contract. There were 3096 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 305 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SIX (NYSE:SIX), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 87 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 156 contract(s) at a $47.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $71.7K, with a price of $460.0 per contract. There were 432 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 156 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.