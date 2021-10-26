 Skip to main content

This Is What Whales Are Betting On Exxon Mobil
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Exxon Mobil(NYSE:XOM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with XOM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Exxon Mobil.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 63.16% bullish and 36.84%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $284,950, and 13 are calls, for a total amount of $545,142.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $52.5 to $70.0 for Exxon Mobil over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Exxon Mobil's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Exxon Mobil's whale activity within a strike price range from $52.5 to $70.0 in the last 30 days.

Exxon Mobil Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
XOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $65.00 $118.8K 27.0K 892
XOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $62.50 $96.4K 3.3K 968
XOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $52.50 $64.0K 24.6K 172
XOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $62.00 $51.2K 735 1.7K
XOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $60.00 $50.0K 7.1K 100

Where Is Exxon Mobil Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 9,930,803, the price of XOM is up 1.43% at $65.27.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 3 days.

What The Experts Say On Exxon Mobil:

  • Exane BNP Paribas downgraded its action to Underperform with a price target of $60.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

