Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer(NYSE:PFE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $401,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $428,034.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $237.0K 493 250 PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $131.5K 1.8K 100 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $44.00 $117.2K 25.5K 3.4K PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $41.50 $74.0K 627 400 PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $73.0K 10.5K 289

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,278,552, the price of PFE is up 0.25% at $43.26.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.