 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 26, 2021 12:38pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Pfizer's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer(NYSE:PFE) we detected 10 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 40.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 60.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $401,000 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $428,034.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
PFE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/16/22 $50.00 $237.0K 493 250
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $131.5K 1.8K 100
PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $44.00 $117.2K 25.5K 3.4K
PFE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/05/21 $41.50 $74.0K 627 400
PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $45.00 $73.0K 10.5K 289

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 6,278,552, the price of PFE is up 0.25% at $43.26.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Pfizer:

  • Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (PFE)

The Daily Biotech Pulse: Moderna Gains On Vaccine News, Novartis Reports Q3 Beat, Adcom Reviews Authorization Of Pfizer-BioNTech's Vaccine For Children
The Week Ahead In Biotech (Oct. 24-30): Eyenovia, ANI Pharma, Clearside Medical FDA Decisions, Merck, Bristol-Myers Squibb Earnings, IPOs And More
Top 10 Companies By Market Cap Then (2001) and Now Has Only Microsoft In Common; Here's Elon Musk's Take On It
Johnson & Johnson's Shot Success Overshadowed by Baby Powder Cancer Suit
Between Pfizer And Alcoa, Pete Najarian Says To Pick This Stock
Pfizer-BioNTech's COVID-19 Booster Study Shows Robust Efficacy
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com