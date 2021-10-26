Square Whale Trades For October 26

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Square.

Looking at options history for Square(NYSE:SQ) we detected 20 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $84,585 and 18, calls, for a total amount of $948,355.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $210.0 to $360.0 for Square over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Square's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Square's whale activity within a strike price range from $210.0 to $360.0 in the last 30 days.

Square Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $257.50 $155.2K 385 165 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $270.00 $97.1K 9.2K 155 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $86.6K 1.0K 83 SQ CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/18/22 $270.00 $74.5K 1.0K 31 SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $257.50 $67.7K 385 82

Where Is Square Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 3,226,645, the price of SQ is up 2.27% at $267.94.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

What The Experts Say On Square:

Atlantic Equities upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $300.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.