6 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/29/21 $120.00 $42.5K 17.3K 18.6K TEAM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $500.00 $2.5 million 32 2.5K CRSR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/19/24 $25.00 $327.6K 812 392 AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $160.00 $149.2K 11.9K 286 AVGO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $550.00 $55.2K 646 56 BILL PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $280.00 $52.4K 1.3K 46

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 78 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.5K, with a price of $545.0 per contract. There were 17372 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 18608 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TEAM (NASDAQ:TEAM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 88 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 2203 contract(s) at a $500.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 57 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.5 million, with a price of $1120.0 per contract. There were 32 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2557 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CRSR (NASDAQ:CRSR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 816 day(s) on January 19, 2024. This event was a transfer of 381 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $327.6K, with a price of $860.0 per contract. There were 812 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 392 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 452 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 107 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $149.2K, with a price of $1395.0 per contract. There were 11997 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 286 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AVGO (NASDAQ:AVGO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 88 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 48 contract(s) at a $550.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $1150.0 per contract. There were 646 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 56 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BILL (NYSE:BILL), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 25 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 40 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.4K, with a price of $1310.0 per contract. There were 1314 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 46 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.