Looking At Bank of America's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Bank of America(NYSE:BAC).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with BAC, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Bank of America.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 81.82% bullish and 18.18%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $32,039, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $533,495..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $50.0 for Bank of America over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Bank of America's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Bank of America's whale trades within a strike price range from $30.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Bank of America Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $30.00 $114.8K 73.2K 191 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $41.00 $81.2K 20.5K 127 BAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $45.00 $72.0K 108.3K 1.6K BAC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $48.00 $69.1K 16.2K 896 BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $46.00 $44.3K 3.0K 135

Where Is Bank of America Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 11,706,547, the price of BAC is down -0.04% at $47.55.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 85 days.

What The Experts Say On Bank of America:

Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $60.0.

RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.

Oppenheimer has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $51.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $49.0.

Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Bank of America, which currently sits at a price target of $50.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

