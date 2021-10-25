Facebook Whale Trades For October 25

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Facebook.

Looking at options history for Facebook(NASDAQ:FB) we detected 69 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 43.48% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 56.52% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 29 are puts, for a total amount of $2,185,717 and 40, calls, for a total amount of $3,729,333.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $175.0 to $455.0 for Facebook over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Facebook's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Facebook's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $455.0 in the last 30 days.

Facebook Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $355.00 $520.0K 628 101 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $325.00 $354.8K 11.8K 3.0K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $270.00 $299.7K 1.4K 55 FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $340.00 $287.7K 10.8K 7.7K FB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/14/22 $310.00 $287.5K 223 337

Where Is Facebook Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 12,818,355, the price of FB is down -0.29% at $323.67.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 0 days.

What The Experts Say On Facebook:

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $350.0

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $425.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

