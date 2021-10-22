10 Communication Services Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SNAP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $65.00 $29.6K 119 20.0K NFLX CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $660.00 $43.8K 2.0K 6.4K FB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $322.50 $46.9K 637 3.1K GOOGL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $2700.00 $494.7K 2.4K 2.5K T PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $20.00 $58.0K 11.1K 1.1K TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $60.00 $84.0K 565 150 ATVI CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/05/21 $76.00 $42.0K 237 134 AMC PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $50.00 $56.3K 505 109 GOOG CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $2700.00 $47.5K 251 65 VIAC CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $51.0K 11.9K 30

• For SNAP (NYSE:SNAP), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 559 contract(s) at a $65.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.6K, with a price of $53.0 per contract. There were 119 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20089 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NFLX (NASDAQ:NFLX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 42 contract(s) at a $660.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.8K, with a price of $1045.0 per contract. There were 2097 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6415 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding FB (NASDAQ:FB), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 44 contract(s) at a $322.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.9K, with a price of $1067.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3179 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GOOGL (NASDAQ:GOOGL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $494.7K, with a price of $10532.0 per contract. There were 2444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2513 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding T (NYSE:T), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 455 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.0K, with a price of $116.0 per contract. There were 11162 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1149 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TWTR (NYSE:TWTR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 147 day(s) on March 18, 2022. Parties traded 100 contract(s) at a $60.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $84.0K, with a price of $840.0 per contract. There were 565 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 150 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ATVI (NASDAQ:ATVI), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 88 contract(s) at a $76.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $478.0 per contract. There were 237 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 134 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMC (NYSE:AMC), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 41 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $56.3K, with a price of $1375.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GOOG (NASDAQ:GOOG), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 4 contract(s) at a $2700.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.5K, with a price of $11884.0 per contract. There were 251 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 65 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VIAC (NASDAQ:VIAC), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 91 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $1700.0 per contract. There were 11929 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 30 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.