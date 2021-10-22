10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $225.00 $28.8K 16.0K 15.0K AAPL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $149.00 $25.4K 11.4K 12.4K INTC PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $45.00 $63.1K 637 3.1K MARA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/05/21 $50.00 $28.9K 2.4K 3.1K AEHR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $10.00 $510.0K 6.0K 1.5K RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $115.00 $29.3K 31.9K 1.4K IBM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/29/21 $115.00 $122.5K 1 1.0K HIMX CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $13.00 $27.9K 1.5K 970 MSFT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $305.00 $152.1K 9.2K 877 SQ CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $262.50 $26.2K 851 843

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.8K, with a price of $144.0 per contract. There were 16091 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 15029 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.4K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 11444 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 12486 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding INTC (NASDAQ:INTC), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 819 day(s) on January 19, 2024. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $63.1K, with a price of $665.0 per contract. There were 637 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3143 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we observe a call option trade with neutral sentiment. It expires in 14 day(s) on November 5, 2021. Parties traded 95 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.9K, with a price of $305.0 per contract. There were 2481 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3122 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AEHR (NASDAQ:AEHR), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 238 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 425 contract(s) at a $10.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $510.0K, with a price of $1200.0 per contract. There were 6020 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1585 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 91 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 440 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 34 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $29.3K, with a price of $64.0 per contract. There were 31946 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1484 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be neutral, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $122.5K, with a price of $1225.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1005 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For HIMX (NASDAQ:HIMX), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 931 contract(s) at a $13.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $30.0 per contract. There were 1593 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 28 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 169 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $152.1K, with a price of $900.0 per contract. There were 9238 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 877 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 29, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $262.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.2K, with a price of $261.0 per contract. There were 851 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 843 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.