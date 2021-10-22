 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 22, 2021 12:32pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Nike's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on Nike(NYSE:NKE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NKE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Nike.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50.0% bullish and 50.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $33,286, and 11, calls, for a total amount of $1,295,906..

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $130.0 to $167.5 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Nike's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Nike's whale trades within a strike price range from $130.0 to $167.5 in the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $518.4K 13.6K 438
NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $150.0K 11.4K 3.7K
NKE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $147.2K 13.6K 114
NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $118.9K 11.4K 4.1K
NKE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $155.00 $96.0K 7.0K 178

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 2,473,629, the price of NKE is up 0.62% at $163.19.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 56 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

  • Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $166.0.
  • Wedbush downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $170.0
  • B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $160.0.
  • Telsey Advisory Group has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $176.0.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $185.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (NKE)

FuelCell, Nike, SoFi Stocks Prepare For Breakouts In This Bullish Pattern
9 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session
Why This Stock That's Up 110% YTD Is Cheaper Now Than It Was To Start The Year
10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session
Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Nike
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com