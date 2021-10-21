10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $225.00 $26.6K 19.3K 48.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $149.00 $37.4K 8.9K 37.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $250.00 $26.0K 563 21.1K SQ CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $265.00 $30.0K 2.2K 8.8K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $310.00 $41.6K 7.6K 7.0K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $115.00 $95.0K 16.4K 3.5K IBM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $125.00 $50.5K 100 3.1K FIVN CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $27.3K 2.1K 527 BILL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $280.00 $33.8K 4.4K 327 VMW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $170.00 $57.0K 1.6K 208

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 155 contract(s) at a $225.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.6K, with a price of $172.0 per contract. There were 19315 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 48995 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 468 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.4K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 8936 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 37194 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 173 contract(s) at a $250.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.0K, with a price of $148.0 per contract. There were 563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21175 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SQ (NYSE:SQ), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 194 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 2235 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8841 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 8 day(s) on October 29, 2021. Parties traded 98 contract(s) at a $310.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.6K, with a price of $425.0 per contract. There were 7668 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7090 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 133 contract(s) at a $115.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $95.0K, with a price of $715.0 per contract. There were 16479 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For IBM (NYSE:IBM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 1 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 100 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.5K, with a price of $505.0 per contract. There were 100 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3125 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FIVN (NASDAQ:FIVN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 30 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.3K, with a price of $910.0 per contract. There were 2116 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 527 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BILL (NYSE:BILL), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 9 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.8K, with a price of $3760.0 per contract. There were 4460 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 327 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For VMW (NYSE:VMW), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 29 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 50 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $57.0K, with a price of $1140.0 per contract. There were 1623 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 208 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.