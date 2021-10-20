10 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $148.00 $39.8K 7.8K 20.1K PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $265.00 $37.2K 833 8.7K EGHT CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $25.00 $700.0K 9.4K 4.0K AFRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $110.00 $208.6K 6.8K 3.8K CRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $300.00 $154.5K 13.1K 1.6K NOW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $680.00 $46.2K 505 374 OUST PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $7.50 $28.5K 1.6K 348 TXN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $192.50 $40.6K 37 279 ADBE CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $580.00 $2.8 million 1.6K 250 V PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $240.00 $78.0K 1.0K 235

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 838 contract(s) at a $148.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 26 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $39.8K, with a price of $47.0 per contract. There were 7803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 20109 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PYPL (NASDAQ:PYPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 308 contract(s) at a $265.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 31 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.2K, with a price of $115.0 per contract. There were 833 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 8708 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding EGHT (NYSE:EGHT), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 4000 contract(s) at a $25.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $700.0K, with a price of $175.0 per contract. There were 9465 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4000 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 47 contract(s) at a $110.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $208.6K, with a price of $4440.0 per contract. There were 6837 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3813 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding CRM (NYSE:CRM), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 483 contract(s) at a $300.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $154.5K, with a price of $320.0 per contract. There were 13198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1638 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NOW (NYSE:NOW), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 11 contract(s) at a $680.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $4180.0 per contract. There were 505 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 374 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For OUST (NYSE:OUST), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.5K, with a price of $95.0 per contract. There were 1626 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 348 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 30 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 131 contract(s) at a $192.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $40.6K, with a price of $310.0 per contract. There were 37 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 279 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADBE (NASDAQ:ADBE), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 457 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $580.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $2.8 million, with a price of $11325.0 per contract. There were 1628 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For V (NYSE:V), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 93 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 54 contract(s) at a $240.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.0K, with a price of $1445.0 per contract. There were 1007 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 235 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.