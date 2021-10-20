Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor(NYSE:F) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52.94% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47.06% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $184,712 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $888,808.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $27.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $16.00 $159.0K 544 978 F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $147.6K 671 1.4K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $135.6K 671 1.1K F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $90.2K 158.6K 5.6K F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $14.00 $70.8K 6.3K 443

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 60,995,916, the price of F is up 3.99% at $16.04.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.