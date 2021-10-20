 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:59pm   Comments
Share:
Looking At Ford Motor's Recent Whale Trades

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Ford Motor.

Looking at options history for Ford Motor(NYSE:F) we detected 17 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 52.94% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 47.06% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $184,712 and 12, calls, for a total amount of $888,808.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $27.0 for Ford Motor over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Ford Motor's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Ford Motor's whale activity within a strike price range from $12.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Ford Motor Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $16.00 $159.0K 544 978
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $147.6K 671 1.4K
F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/17/22 $16.00 $135.6K 671 1.1K
F CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $20.00 $90.2K 158.6K 5.6K
F CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/29/21 $14.00 $70.8K 6.3K 443

Where Is Ford Motor Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 60,995,916, the price of F is up 3.99% at $16.04.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Ford Motor:

  • Credit Suisse upgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $20.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (F)

BZ Chart Of The Day: If The Ford Rally Over?
Why Ford Shares Are Rising
Benzinga's Top Ratings Upgrades, Downgrades For October 20, 2021
Ford Analyst Says 'Significant Turnaround' Is Underway At The Detroit Automaker, Upgrades Stock
5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling
Elon Musk Says Cybertruck Mirrors Required By Law, But Will Be Easy To Remove
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com