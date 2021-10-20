 Skip to main content

Looking At Tilray's Recent Whale Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 20, 2021 12:55pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Tilray(NASDAQ:TLRY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TLRY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 13 uncommon options trades for Tilray.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 38.46% bullish and 61.54%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $118,897, and 11 are calls, for a total amount of $802,614.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $17.0 for Tilray over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Tilray's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Tilray's whale trades within a strike price range from $10.0 to $17.0 in the last 30 days.

Tilray Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
TLRY CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/18/22 $17.00 $212.0K 455 2.1K
TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $11.00 $135.0K 3.8K 6.5K
TLRY CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/18/22 $11.00 $126.1K 3.8K 696
TLRY PUT SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $15.00 $93.0K 222 364
TLRY CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $11.00 $89.1K 1.5K 332

Where Is Tilray Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 25,683,599, the price of TLRY is down -2.66% at $11.35.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Tilray:

  • CIBC has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Tilray, which currently sits at a price target of $12.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

