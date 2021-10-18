8 Information Technology Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $145.00 $34.6K 27.8K 69.9K MSFT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $305.00 $87.5K 7.6K 34.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $160.00 $228.3K 2.2K 19.0K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $117.00 $51.8K 2.8K 16.2K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $31.00 $32.1K 3.9K 7.3K SABR CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/14/22 $17.00 $155.4K 9.3K 4.2K NET CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $177.50 $91.0K 416 1.2K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $67.50 $53.0K 521 1.0K

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 231 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.6K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 27890 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 69953 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MSFT (NASDAQ:MSFT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 325 contract(s) at a $305.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 19 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $87.5K, with a price of $268.0 per contract. There were 7698 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 34658 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 417 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 68 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $228.3K, with a price of $540.0 per contract. There were 2230 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19087 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $117.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 3 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.8K, with a price of $185.0 per contract. There were 2896 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16233 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 201 contract(s) at a $31.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.1K, with a price of $160.0 per contract. There were 3923 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7366 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 178 day(s) on April 14, 2022. This event was a transfer of 4200 contract(s) at a $17.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $155.4K, with a price of $37.0 per contract. There were 9398 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4200 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NET (NYSE:NET), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $177.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $91.0K, with a price of $455.0 per contract. There were 416 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1267 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 680 contract(s) at a $67.50 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 15 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $53.0K, with a price of $78.0 per contract. There were 521 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1074 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.