Advanced Micro Devices Whale Trades For October 18

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bullish stance on Advanced Micro Devices.

Looking at options history for Advanced Micro Devices(NASDAQ:AMD) we detected 88 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 57.95% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42.05% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $775,126 and 75, calls, for a total amount of $14,028,535.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $100.0 to $200.0 for Advanced Micro Devices over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 9390.764705882353 with a total volume of 454,886.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $100.0 to $200.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $105.00 $457.5K 60.0K 1.4K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $105.00 $457.2K 60.0K 541 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $110.00 $380.0K 31.2K 992 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $110.00 $354.6K 31.2K 2.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $105.00 $254.0K 60.0K 798

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,673,147, the price of AMD is up 3.19% at $115.69.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 8 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.