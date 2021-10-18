Check Out What Whales Are Doing With FB

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Facebook.

Looking at options history for Facebook(NASDAQ:FB) we detected 35 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 34.29% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 65.71% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $792,891 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $7,738,113.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $320.0 to $350.0 for Facebook over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Facebook options trades today is 8003.4 with a total volume of 179,661.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Facebook's big money trades within a strike price range of $320.0 to $350.0 over the last 30 days.

Facebook Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume FB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/21 $350.00 $880.0K 14.5K 1.4K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/21/22 $330.00 $807.2K 6.0K 1.1K FB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $335.00 $676.5K 8.4K 4.2K FB CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/22/21 $330.00 $479.9K 19.5K 10.3K FB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $335.00 $478.6K 4.1K 312

Where Is Facebook Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,610,533, the price of FB is up 2.49% at $332.86.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 7 days.

What The Experts Say On Facebook:

DZ Bank downgraded its action to Hold with a price target of $350.0

RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $425.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.