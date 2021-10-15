10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Consumer Discretionary sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume DKNG CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/12/21 $57.00 $47.1K 155 10.4K TSLA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $700.00 $73.0K 30.8K 9.4K BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $170.00 $46.2K 12.3K 6.7K AMZN CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $3420.00 $83.7K 1.0K 5.7K XPEV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $42.00 $38.2K 967 3.3K VIPS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $18.00 $25.3K 476 2.4K PENN CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/22/21 $80.00 $38.0K 1.5K 2.3K NIO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $90.2K 25.8K 2.1K PTON PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $85.00 $767.5K 4.1K 977 GM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $50.00 $187.7K 48.1K 815

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be neutral, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1067 contract(s) at a $57.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 47 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $47.1K, with a price of $43.0 per contract. There were 155 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 10411 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $700.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 22 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $73.0K, with a price of $365.0 per contract. There were 30889 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 9460 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BABA (NYSE:BABA), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $46.2K, with a price of $231.0 per contract. There were 12310 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 6730 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMZN (NASDAQ:AMZN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 761 contract(s) at a $3420.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $83.7K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 1028 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For XPEV (NYSE:XPEV), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 294 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.2K, with a price of $130.0 per contract. There were 967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding VIPS (NYSE:VIPS), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 126 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 506 contract(s) at a $18.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $25.3K, with a price of $50.0 per contract. There were 476 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2466 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding PENN (NASDAQ:PENN), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $80.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $38.0K, with a price of $190.0 per contract. There were 1563 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2389 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 463 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $90.2K, with a price of $195.0 per contract. There were 25829 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2153 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For PTON (NASDAQ:PTON), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 872 contract(s) at a $85.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $767.5K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 4132 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 977 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 230 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $187.7K, with a price of $817.0 per contract. There were 48173 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 815 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.