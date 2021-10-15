10 Information Technology Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Information Technology sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AAPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $144.00 $28.4K 14.3K 21.0K TSM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/12/21 $70.00 $60.0K 0 7.9K RIOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/22/21 $30.00 $31.3K 5.2K 7.4K MARA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $44.00 $120.2K 5.3K 5.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/22/21 $222.50 $31.5K 2.8K 4.8K ADI PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/21/22 $155.00 $96.6K 11.5K 4.6K AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $149.00 $33.1K 1.0K 2.7K V CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $230.00 $116.5K 6.1K 1.8K AI PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $35.00 $50.1K 714 655 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $125.00 $200.6K 9.1K 598

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 203 contract(s) at a $144.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.4K, with a price of $141.0 per contract. There were 14346 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 21069 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 28 day(s) on November 12, 2021. This event was a transfer of 7500 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.0K, with a price of $8.0 per contract. There were 0 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7997 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RIOT (NASDAQ:RIOT), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. Parties traded 435 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.3K, with a price of $72.0 per contract. There were 5278 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7488 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MARA (NASDAQ:MARA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 334 contract(s) at a $44.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $120.2K, with a price of $360.0 per contract. There were 5349 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5454 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 200 contract(s) at a $222.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $31.5K, with a price of $158.0 per contract. There were 2803 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4850 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a put option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 98 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 322 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 7 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.6K, with a price of $300.0 per contract. There were 11510 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AFRM (NASDAQ:AFRM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, is expiring today. Parties traded 331 contract(s) at a $149.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 33 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $33.1K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 1032 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2742 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding V (NYSE:V), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 35 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $230.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 11 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $116.5K, with a price of $580.0 per contract. There were 6148 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AI (NYSE:AI), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 63 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 627 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $50.1K, with a price of $80.0 per contract. There were 714 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 655 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 98 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 451 contract(s) at a $125.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $200.6K, with a price of $445.0 per contract. There were 9175 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 598 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.