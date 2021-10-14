8 Financials Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Abnormal amounts of trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume WFC CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $46.00 $96.0K 10.0K 17.9K BAC CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $43.00 $58.5K 11.5K 7.9K TIGR CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/19/21 $7.50 $77.2K 120 2.0K HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $41.00 $51.0K 1.7K 1.9K FUTU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $30.00 $28.0K 4.4K 831 XP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/18/22 $37.00 $86.9K 1 501 COIN CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/18/22 $370.00 $240.7K 136 290 AXP PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/17/22 $155.00 $220.0K 865 250

Explanation

These itemized elaborations have been created using the accompanying table.

• Regarding WFC (NYSE:WFC), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 1 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 5057 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 8 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $96.0K, with a price of $19.0 per contract. There were 10048 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17962 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BAC (NYSE:BAC), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $43.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.5K, with a price of $234.0 per contract. There were 11539 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 7927 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding TIGR (NASDAQ:TIGR), we observe a call option sweep with neutral sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 510 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.2K, with a price of $150.0 per contract. There were 120 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2068 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding HOOD (NASDAQ:HOOD), we observe a call option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 36 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 300 contract(s) at a $41.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $51.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 1723 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1999 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For FUTU (NASDAQ:FUTU), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 64 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 313 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 35 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $28.0K, with a price of $90.0 per contract. There were 4462 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 831 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XP (NASDAQ:XP), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 127 day(s) on February 18, 2022. Parties traded 235 contract(s) at a $37.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $86.9K, with a price of $370.0 per contract. There were 1 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 501 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For COIN (NASDAQ:COIN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 155 day(s) on March 18, 2022. This event was a transfer of 290 contract(s) at a $370.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $240.7K, with a price of $830.0 per contract. There were 136 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 290 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding AXP (NYSE:AXP), we observe a put option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 246 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $155.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $220.0K, with a price of $880.0 per contract. There were 865 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 250 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.