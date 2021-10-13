10 Industrials Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities.

Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner.

Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. High amounts of trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Below are some instances of options activity happening in the Industrials sector:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLUG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/22/21 $35.00 $118.1K 994 13.2K UAL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $454.3K 15.6K 5.9K RUN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $60.2K 7.4K 4.5K UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $46.00 $30.0K 5.1K 1.3K ENVX CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $20.00 $103.9K 134 1.0K XPO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $82.50 $100.7K 1.0K 790 UNP CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $220.00 $267.5K 380 600 INFO CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $120.00 $37.5K 7.3K 528 ETN CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/21/22 $165.00 $64.0K 1.3K 304 MMM PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $160.00 $190.8K 78 245

• For PLUG (NASDAQ:PLUG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 9 day(s) on October 22, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1012 contract(s) at a $35.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 27 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $118.1K, with a price of $117.0 per contract. There were 994 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 13274 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding UAL (NASDAQ:UAL), we observe a call option trade with bullish sentiment. It expires in 65 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 1893 contract(s) at a $50.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $454.3K, with a price of $240.0 per contract. There were 15610 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 5915 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding RUN (NASDAQ:RUN), we observe a put option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $45.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $60.2K, with a price of $245.0 per contract. There were 7405 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4534 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UBER (NYSE:UBER), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 300 contract(s) at a $46.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $30.0K, with a price of $100.0 per contract. There were 5178 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1386 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ENVX (NASDAQ:ENVX), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 507 contract(s) at a $20.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $103.9K, with a price of $205.0 per contract. There were 134 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1055 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding XPO (NYSE:XPO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 100 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 360 contract(s) at a $82.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 29 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $100.7K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 1050 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 790 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For UNP (NYSE:UNP), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 65 day(s) on December 17, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $267.5K, with a price of $535.0 per contract. There were 380 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 600 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For INFO (NYSE:INFO), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 500 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $37.5K, with a price of $75.0 per contract. There were 7304 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 528 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ETN (NYSE:ETN), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 100 day(s) on January 21, 2022. This event was a transfer of 251 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $64.0K, with a price of $255.0 per contract. There were 1301 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 304 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For MMM (NYSE:MMM), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 247 day(s) on June 17, 2022. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $190.8K, with a price of $795.0 per contract. There were 78 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 245 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.