10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks Whale Activity In Today's Session

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $165.00 $94.9K 17.1K 19.9K TSLA PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $730.00 $193.6K 16.4K 16.3K BLMN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $136.0K 605 3.8K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $40.00 $54.1K 49.2K 3.5K TGT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $235.00 $43.3K 2.0K 3.4K DKNG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $55.00 $35.4K 17.6K 2.4K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $30.00 $193.2K 9.5K 1.4K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $160.00 $221.0K 7.8K 1.3K GM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $90.00 $207.6K 2.5K 1.2K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $11.00 $36.0K 728 1.1K

• For BABA (NYSE:BABA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 250 contract(s) at a $165.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 39 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $94.9K, with a price of $375.0 per contract. There were 17141 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 19970 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we notice a put option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1600 contract(s) at a $730.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.6K, with a price of $121.0 per contract. There were 16493 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 16398 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For BLMN (NASDAQ:BLMN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 800 contract(s) at a $22.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 52 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $136.0K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 605 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3833 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 475 contract(s) at a $40.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 28 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $54.1K, with a price of $114.0 per contract. There were 49250 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3539 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TGT (NYSE:TGT), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 2 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 422 contract(s) at a $235.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 23 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $43.3K, with a price of $104.0 per contract. There were 2059 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3497 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For DKNG (NASDAQ:DKNG), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 234 contract(s) at a $55.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 10 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $151.0 per contract. There were 17665 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2444 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 464 day(s) on January 20, 2023. Parties traded 302 contract(s) at a $30.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 13 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $193.2K, with a price of $640.0 per contract. There were 9591 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1453 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1023 contract(s) at a $160.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 56 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $221.0K, with a price of $216.0 per contract. There were 7883 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1370 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For GM (NYSE:GM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 464 day(s) on January 20, 2023. This event was a transfer of 1200 contract(s) at a $90.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $207.6K, with a price of $173.0 per contract. There were 2586 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1228 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 37 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 800 contract(s) at a $11.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 40 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $36.0K, with a price of $45.0 per contract. There were 728 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1157 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.