Check Out What Whales Are Doing With Nike

A whale with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nike.

Looking at options history for Nike(NYSE:NKE) we detected 12 strange trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25.0% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 75.0% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $381,544 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $737,964.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $155.0 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Nike options trades today is 3862.1666666666665 with a total volume of 43,980.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Nike's big money trades within a strike price range of $60.0 to $155.0 over the last 30 days.

Nike Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 04/14/22 $140.00 $319.3K 2.9K 499 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/18/22 $155.00 $203.8K 220 1.5K NKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $108.4K 15.6K 5.6K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $155.00 $103.0K 15.6K 4.3K NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $155.00 $92.0K 1.2K 1.1K

Where Is Nike Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,407,053, the price of NKE is up 0.07% at $153.46.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 65 days.

What The Experts Say On Nike:

Morgan Stanley has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $201.0.

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $171.0.

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $172.0

Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $166.0.

B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Nike, which currently sits at a price target of $160.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

