This Is What Whales Are Betting On NIO
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 12, 2021 12:29pm   Comments
Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bullish stance on NIO (NYSE:NIO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NIO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for NIO.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 75.0% bullish and 25.0%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $2,271,175, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $48,000.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $30.0 to $40.0 for NIO over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 21133.6 with a total volume of 53,454.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $30.0 to $40.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $448.8K 13.8K 2.9K
NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $294.9K 13.8K 5.7K
NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $290.1K 13.8K 6.9K
NIO PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $40.00 $262.5K 7.5K 300
NIO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $32.00 $228.8K 13.8K 1.0K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 14,720,054, the price of NIO is down -0.48% at $35.47.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 35 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

