Micron Technology Whale Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken a bearish stance on Micron Technology(NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what this whale just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 42 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40.48% bullish and 59.52%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 34 are puts, for a total amount of $5,727,321, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $423,777.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $45.0 to $79.0 for Micron Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Micron Technology options trades today is 6909.1 with a total volume of 79,519.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $45.0 to $79.0 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 04/14/22 $65.00 $990.0K 5.2K 1.8K MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/19/24 $65.00 $617.5K 9 502 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $72.50 $517.1K 6.6K 1.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $72.50 $423.3K 19.2K 1.0K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $360.0K 31.2K 3.2K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 15,376,882, the price of MU is down -3.88% at $66.53.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 86 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $100.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $87.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $97.0.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $90.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

