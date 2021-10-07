 Skip to main content

This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On NIO
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 07, 2021 12:20pm   Comments
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for NIO (NYSE:NIO). The overall sentiment shows 51.28% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 48.72%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $579,525 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $3,392,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for NIO in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's smart money trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $442.1K 2.2K 645
NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $253.5K 4.9K 1.3K
NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $250.5K 4.9K 2.1K
NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 4.9K 1.6K
NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 4.9K 628

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 41,053,868, the price of NIO is up 7.45% over the last 24 hours at $36.17.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On NIO:

  • Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

