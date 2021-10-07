This Is What Smart Money Is Betting On NIO

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 39 uncommon options trades for NIO (NYSE:NIO). The overall sentiment shows 51.28% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 48.72%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $579,525 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $3,392,914.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $25.0 to $45.0 for NIO in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NIO's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NIO's smart money trades within a strike price range from $25.0 to $45.0 in the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/19/24 $40.00 $442.1K 2.2K 645 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $253.5K 4.9K 1.3K NIO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $37.00 $250.5K 4.9K 2.1K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 4.9K 1.6K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/20/23 $37.00 $249.0K 4.9K 628

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 41,053,868, the price of NIO is up 7.45% over the last 24 hours at $36.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 40 days.

What The Experts Say On NIO:

Goldman Sachs upgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $56.0

