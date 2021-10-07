Options Trading: Advanced Micro Devices's Smart Money Trades For October 07

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 69 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices. The overall sentiment shows 56.52% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 43.48%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,803,343 and 56, calls, for a total amount of $5,537,236.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $90.0 to $155.0 for Advanced Micro Devices in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Advanced Micro Devices's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Advanced Micro Devices's smart money trades within a strike price range from $90.0 to $155.0 in the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $100.00 $2.2M 4.1K 1.5K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $100.00 $577.5K 10.0K 1.8K AMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/08/21 $100.00 $361.7K 2.9K 1.1K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $97.50 $294.0K 3.5K 810 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $95.00 $274.0K 3.2K 404

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 20,624,468, the price of AMD is up 3.84% over the last 24 hours at $107.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 19 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

