Tracking Uber Technologies's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 06, 2021 2:21pm   Comments
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER). The overall sentiment shows 57.89% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 42.11%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $513,014 and 16, calls, for a total amount of $956,617.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $40.0 to $50.0 for Uber Technologies in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Uber Technologies's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Uber Technologies's smart money trades within a strike price range from $40.0 to $50.0 in the last 30 days.

Uber Technologies Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
UBER PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $45.00 $283.0K 24.3K 1.0K
UBER PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $45.00 $168.5K 13.7K 866
UBER CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $40.00 $167.7K 14.5K 336
UBER CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $98.4K 37.2K 6.0K
UBER CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $50.00 $87.6K 37.2K 5.3K

Where Is Uber Technologies Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 15,866,510, the price of UBER is up 2.3% over the last 24 hours at $46.66.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Uber Technologies:

  • Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $64.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

