Looking At NIO's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 38 uncommon options trades for NIO (NYSE:NIO). The overall sentiment shows 23.68% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 76.32%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $459,807 and 33, calls, for a total amount of $3,149,969.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $27.0 to $45.0 for NIO in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for NIO big money options trades today is 263,070 with a total volume of 185,283.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $27.0 to $45.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $37.00 $546.7K 6.1K 2.9K NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/20/23 $27.00 $273.2K 13.8K 661 NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $151.3K 27.8K 1.7K NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $137.0K 27.8K 6.1K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $40.00 $136.6K 27.8K 8.2K

Where Is NIO Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 24,801,544, the price of NIO is up 1.47% over the last 24 hours at $33.89.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 42 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.