What Is The Smart Money Doing With Xenon Pharmaceuticals?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 5 uncommon options trades for Xenon Pharmaceuticals. The overall sentiment shows 40.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 60.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $261,050 and 0, calls, for a total amount of $0.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $22.5 to $35.0 for Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Xenon Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Xenon Pharmaceuticals's smart money trades within a strike price range from $22.5 to $35.0 in the last 30 days.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume XENE PUT TRADE BULLISH 10/15/21 $35.00 $85.6K 487 39 XENE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $30.00 $80.1K 1.0K 3.8K XENE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $22.50 $35.5K 1.0K 36 XENE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $25.00 $32.0K 5.3K 4.4K XENE PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/15/21 $25.00 $27.7K 5.3K 3.1K

Where Is Xenon Pharmaceuticals Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 22,214,908, the price of XENE is down -1.84% over the last 24 hours at $30.92.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 30 days.

What The Experts Say On Xenon Pharmaceuticals:

Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Xenon Pharmaceuticals, which currently sits at a price target of $48.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.