Twitter's Big Money Trades Spotted

Someone with a lot of money to spend (and possibly insider knowledge) has taken an unusually bearish stance on Twitter(NYSE:TWTR).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with TWTR, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what the Smart Money just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 27 uncommon options trades for Twitter.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44.44% bullish and 55.56%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $848,374, and 24 are calls, for a total amount of $1,724,294.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $50.0 to $75.0 for Twitter in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Twitter's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Twitter's smart money trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Twitter Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TWTR PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $50.00 $504.0K 4.0K 1.2K TWTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/29/21 $65.00 $205.9K 2.0K 7.0K TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/16/22 $57.50 $189.3K 25 225 TWTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $57.50 $155.0K 5.8K 219 TWTR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/29/21 $65.00 $133.5K 2.0K 3.0K

Where Is Twitter Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,017,982, the price of TWTR is up 3.16% over the last 24 hours at $60.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 21 days.

What The Experts Say On Twitter:

Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Sell with a price target of $60.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.