Tracking Citigroup's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C). The overall sentiment shows 37.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 62.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,832,465 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $4,700,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Citigroup in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's smart money trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $680.0K 11.8K 1.0K C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $390.0K 31.6K 406 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $302.6K 9.7K 500 C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $302.5K 9.7K 1.5K C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $290.0K 9.7K 6.7K

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 18,636,382, the price of C is up 0.1% over the last 24 hours at $71.25.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.