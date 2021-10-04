 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tracking Citigroup's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 04, 2021 4:32pm   Comments
Share:
Tracking Citigroup's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 48 uncommon options trades for Citigroup (NYSE:C). The overall sentiment shows 37.5% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 62.5%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $1,832,465 and 36, calls, for a total amount of $4,700,794.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $60.0 to $80.0 for Citigroup in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Citigroup's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Citigroup's smart money trades within a strike price range from $60.0 to $80.0 in the last 30 days.

Citigroup Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
C PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $75.00 $680.0K 11.8K 1.0K
C PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/20/23 $70.00 $390.0K 31.6K 406
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $302.6K 9.7K 500
C CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $302.5K 9.7K 1.5K
C CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/20/23 $77.50 $290.0K 9.7K 6.7K

Where Is Citigroup Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 18,636,382, the price of C is up 0.1% over the last 24 hours at $71.25.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 10 days.

Price and RSI Chart

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (C)

The Latest Picks And Pans From Barron's Include Airlines, Energy, Steel And More
This Day In Market History: FDIC Seizes Wachovia
Citi Launches Tech Hub In Bahrain: Zawya
Inflation Appears To Be Setting The Tone For Stocks Going Forward
Chinese Stocks Gain Steam As Citi, Barclays, UBS Discount Evergrande Crisis Compared To Lehman
Fintechs Pose A Threat For Conventional Lenders - Read How
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com