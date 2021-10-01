 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Tracking Merck & Co's Smart Money Trades
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
October 01, 2021 12:53pm   Comments
Share:
Tracking Merck & Co's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 93 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK). The overall sentiment shows 40.86% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 59.14%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,706,930 and 80, calls, for a total amount of $13,313,666.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for Merck & Co in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Merck & Co big money options trades today is 199,221 with a total volume of 355,158.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $85.00 $318.7K 12.1K 19.9K
MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $337.6K 31.9K 6.1K
MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $90.00 $247.5K 1.8K 27.7K
MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $77.50 $454.2K 15.3K 2.2K
MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $1.6 million 502 8.5K

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 70,117,138, the price of MRK is up 9.48% over the last 24 hours at $82.23.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

  • Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $85.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Related Articles (MRK)

35 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
Why Moderna, Novavax And Other COVID-19 Vaccine Stocks Are Plummeting
12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Merck Announcement Helps Prompt Positive Pre-Market Price Moves
Why Merck Shares Are Surging Higher Today
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Rallies On Antiviral Pill Data, Gilead Files For Yescarta Label Expansion, Exscientia IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com