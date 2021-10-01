Tracking Merck & Co's Smart Money Trades

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 93 uncommon options trades for Merck & Co (NYSE:MRK). The overall sentiment shows 40.86% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 59.14%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $2,706,930 and 80, calls, for a total amount of $13,313,666.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $70.0 to $95.0 for Merck & Co in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Merck & Co big money options trades today is 199,221 with a total volume of 355,158.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Merck & Co's big money trades within a strike price range of $70.0 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

Merck & Co Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $85.00 $318.7K 12.1K 19.9K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/17/21 $75.00 $337.6K 31.9K 6.1K MRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $90.00 $247.5K 1.8K 27.7K MRK CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $77.50 $454.2K 15.3K 2.2K MRK CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/21/22 $87.50 $1.6 million 502 8.5K

Where Is Merck & Co Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 70,117,138, the price of MRK is up 9.48% over the last 24 hours at $82.23.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 27 days.

What The Experts Say On Merck & Co:

Morgan Stanley downgraded its action to Equal-Weight with a price target of $85.0

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.