Micron Technology's Big Money Trades Spotted

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The overall sentiment shows 28.57% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 71.43%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $879,830 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $112,381.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $65.0 to $72.5 for Micron Technology in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Micron Technology big money options trades today is 99,936 with a total volume of 46,389.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $70.00 $47.0K 22.9K 14.4K MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $226.2K 8.9K 1.7K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $57.3K 34.4K 747 MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $70.00 $28.7K 22.9K 11.0K MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $72.00 $42.3K 3.8K 2.3K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 7,291,994, the price of MU is up -2.02% over the last 24 hours at $71.62.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $100.0.

Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $90.0.

Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $87.0.

Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $110.0.

