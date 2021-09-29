 Skip to main content

Micron Technology's Big Money Trades Spotted
Benzinga Insights , Benzinga Staff Writer  
September 29, 2021 10:16am
Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU). The overall sentiment shows 28.57% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 71.43%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $879,830 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $112,381.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $65.0 to $72.5 for Micron Technology in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Micron Technology big money options trades today is 99,936 with a total volume of 46,389.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Micron Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $65.0 to $72.5 over the last 30 days.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Options Call Chart

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume
MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $70.00 $47.0K 22.9K 14.4K
MU PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $65.00 $226.2K 8.9K 1.7K
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/15/21 $70.00 $57.3K 34.4K 747
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $70.00 $28.7K 22.9K 11.0K
MU PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $72.00 $42.3K 3.8K 2.3K

Where Is Micron Technology Standing Right Now?

  • With a volume of 7,291,994, the price of MU is up -2.02% over the last 24 hours at $71.62.
  • RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.
  • Next earnings are expected to be released in 99 days.

Price and RSI Chart

What The Experts Say On Micron Technology:

  • JP Morgan has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $100.0.
  • Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.
  • Mizuho has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $90.0.
  • Barclays has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $87.0.
  • Keybanc has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Micron Technology, which currently sits at a price target of $110.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely. If you are already an options trader or would like to get started, head on over to Benzinga Pro. Benzinga Pro gives you up-to-date news and analytics to empower your investing and trading strategy.

 

Posted-In: BZI-UOAOptions Markets

