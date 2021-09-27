10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders track potentially big trading opportunities. Traders often look for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges away from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to hyperbolic or underperforming levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:



Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume TSLA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $820.00 $98.9K 6.2K 28.6K LCID CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $27.00 $26.8K 15.1K 27.5K BBIG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $7.50 $27.6K 6.3K 17.4K F CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $15.00 $52.0K 17.2K 4.4K EXPE CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $150.00 $612.5K 20.3K 4.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $42.00 $77.3K 1.7K 4.1K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/15/21 $170.00 $42.0K 10.2K 3.8K REAL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $15.00 $32.3K 11.7K 2.2K LAUR CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/17/21 $17.50 $55.2K 114 1.7K GM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/21/22 $47.00 $34.0K 9.7K 736

Explanation

These bullet-by-bullet explanations have been constructed using the accompanying table.

• Regarding TSLA (NASDAQ:TSLA), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 200 contract(s) at a $820.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $98.9K, with a price of $495.0 per contract. There were 6236 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 28601 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LCID (NASDAQ:LCID), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 279 contract(s) at a $27.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 16 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $26.8K, with a price of $96.0 per contract. There were 15198 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 27530 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding BBIG (NASDAQ:BBIG), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 4 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 500 contract(s) at a $7.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 30 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.6K, with a price of $55.0 per contract. There were 6370 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17472 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding F (NYSE:F), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 53 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 1000 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 20 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $52.0K, with a price of $52.0 per contract. There were 17276 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4432 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For EXPE (NASDAQ:EXPE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 53 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 249 contract(s) at a $150.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $612.5K, with a price of $2460.0 per contract. There were 20354 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4229 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding NIO (NYSE:NIO), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. Parties traded 3685 contract(s) at a $42.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $77.3K, with a price of $21.0 per contract. There were 1764 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4173 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For NKE (NYSE:NKE), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bearish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 3000 contract(s) at a $170.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $42.0K, with a price of $14.0 per contract. There were 10269 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3842 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For REAL (NASDAQ:REAL), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 18 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 498 contract(s) at a $15.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $32.3K, with a price of $65.0 per contract. There were 11707 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 2205 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding LAUR (NASDAQ:LAUR), we observe a call option sweep with bearish sentiment. It expires in 81 day(s) on December 17, 2021. Parties traded 325 contract(s) at a $17.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 6 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $55.2K, with a price of $170.0 per contract. There were 114 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1724 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding GM (NYSE:GM), we observe a put option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 116 day(s) on January 21, 2022. Parties traded 221 contract(s) at a $47.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 14 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $34.0K, with a price of $154.0 per contract. There were 9767 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 736 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.