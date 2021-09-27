What Are The Investors Doing With Advanced Micro Devices

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 uncommon options trades for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD). The overall sentiment shows 25.0% of the big-money traders are bullish on the stock and 75.0%, bearish. Out of all of the special options found by our algorithm, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $352,192 and 8, calls, for a total amount of $314,633.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that the smart money is targeting a price range from $90.0 to $115.0 for Advanced Micro Devices in the over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the total open interest for Advanced Micro Devices big money options trades today is 47,070 with a total volume of 31,611.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $90.0 to $115.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $105.00 $33.7K 5.7K 6.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $105.00 $49.0K 5.7K 4.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $105.00 $64.6K 5.7K 3.9K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/19/21 $115.00 $52.2K 10.5K 574 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $90.00 $56.1K 14.3K 443

Where Is Advanced Micro Devices Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 6,373,320, the price of AMD is up -1.88% over the last 24 hours at $103.81.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 29 days.

What The Experts Say On Advanced Micro Devices:

Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on Advanced Micro Devices, which currently sits at a price target of $120.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.