10 Information Technology Stocks Showing Unusual Options Activity In Today's Session

This unusual options alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal worth. Unusual trading activity could push option prices to exaggerated or underestimated levels.

Here's the list of some unusual options activity happening in today's session:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $220.00 $27.9K 6.5K 40.4K AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/24/21 $105.00 $41.5K 8.9K 17.9K AAPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $145.00 $58.3K 87.7K 4.6K MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/01/21 $75.00 $35.4K 3.6K 3.9K TXN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/01/21 $202.50 $175.1K 20 3.0K TSM CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/19/21 $120.00 $67.2K 4.0K 1.6K ZM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/15/21 $280.00 $191.6K 4.1K 1.5K CREE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/19/21 $70.00 $44.6K 5 405 SABR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/19/21 $12.00 $27.5K 2.9K 313 ADI PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/17/22 $130.00 $78.4K 137 280

• For NVDA (NASDAQ:NVDA), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 201 contract(s) at a $220.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 18 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.9K, with a price of $140.0 per contract. There were 6514 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 40405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AMD (NASDAQ:AMD), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, is expiring today. Parties traded 502 contract(s) at a $105.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 17 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $41.5K, with a price of $84.0 per contract. There were 8967 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 17985 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For AAPL (NASDAQ:AAPL), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 265 contract(s) at a $145.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 12 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $58.3K, with a price of $220.0 per contract. There were 87757 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 4690 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding MU (NASDAQ:MU), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 7 day(s) on October 1, 2021. Parties traded 215 contract(s) at a $75.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 5 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $35.4K, with a price of $165.0 per contract. There were 3613 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3923 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TXN (NASDAQ:TXN), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 7 day(s) on October 1, 2021. This event was a transfer of 1401 contract(s) at a $202.50 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 4 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $175.1K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 20 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 3014 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For TSM (NYSE:TSM), we notice a call option trade that happens to be bullish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 240 contract(s) at a $120.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $67.2K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 4051 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1691 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For ZM (NASDAQ:ZM), we notice a call option sweep that happens to be bullish, expiring in 21 day(s) on October 15, 2021. This event was a transfer of 336 contract(s) at a $280.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 24 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $191.6K, with a price of $575.0 per contract. There were 4101 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 1559 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• For CREE (NASDAQ:CREE), we notice a put option sweep that happens to be bearish, expiring in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. This event was a transfer of 357 contract(s) at a $70.00 strike. This particular put needed to be split into 41 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $44.6K, with a price of $125.0 per contract. There were 5 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 405 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding SABR (NASDAQ:SABR), we observe a call option sweep with bullish sentiment. It expires in 56 day(s) on November 19, 2021. Parties traded 250 contract(s) at a $12.00 strike. This particular call needed to be split into 36 different trades to become filled. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $27.5K, with a price of $110.0 per contract. There were 2938 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 313 contract(s) were bought and sold.

• Regarding ADI (NASDAQ:ADI), we observe a put option trade with bearish sentiment. It expires in 266 day(s) on June 17, 2022. Parties traded 280 contract(s) at a $130.00 strike. The total cost received by the writing party (or parties) was $78.4K, with a price of $280.0 per contract. There were 137 open contracts at this strike prior to today, and today 280 contract(s) were bought and sold.

Options Alert Terminology

- Call Contracts: The right to buy shares as indicated in the contract.

- Put Contracts: The right to sell shares as indicated in the contract.

- Expiration Date: When the contract expires. One must act on the contract by this date if one wants to use it.

- Premium/Option Price: The price of the contract.

For more information, visit our Guide to Understanding Options Alerts or read more news on unusual options activity.